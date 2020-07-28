Keep the Bruce Clean & Green Accepting Bottle Donations

Submitted by Deryn Harkness

With sincere thanks to all those people who have so kindly donated the deposits on their empties, by leaving them at 182 Cape Hurd Rd. We appreciate your interest to support ‘Keep The Bruce Clean & Green’!

KTBC&G continues to accept bottle donations at 182 Cape Hurd Rd.

If you’d like to donate your empties and need help, we’d be only too happy to come and get them from you. Call Bunkey at 519 596 2649. To arrange pick up.

Keep The Bruce Clean and Green (KTBC&G) is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Our email address is keepthebruceclean@gmail.com

Thank you for your support!