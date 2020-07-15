Tobermory Legion Br 290 News Ramp Nearing Completion

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

As this is being written the branch remains closed and there is no known date yet when it will open. Some stores and patios in town have been open for weeks now and it seems that there may be some indication in the near future that more restrictions will be lifted, but all of that is just a guessing game at this point in time.

The new ramp at the side of the building is nearing completion and as there were some unforeseen issues that needed to be resolved, the scheduling became messed up. Typical of any renovation that is done anywhere, but it is good to know that all is fixed properly and in the end the ramp will be safe for all to use.

A big thank you to Dan Welsh for taking such good care of the cenotaph; it is the only green grass on the peninsula. The cenotaph and surrounding property looks great.

As we head into summer, please stay safe, healthy and sane.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.