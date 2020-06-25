By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market has a new website to order local products from your favorite vendors. The virtual Farmers’ Market was opened for orders on 15 June with 23 producers offering a selection of locally produced vegetables, baked goods, chocolates, personal care products, crafts, jewelry and other unique products.

Customer Linda Whitehead read about the online market on Facebook and found the new website easy to navigate and place an order; she was thrilled to get her maple syrup fix!

The order cycle is open online Sunday 8pm to Wednesday 8pm. Pick-ups only on Saturdays at the Rotary Hall, 59 Main Street, Lion’s Head. Pickup times are allocated by last name A-L 10:00am-11:00am; and M-Z 11:00am -12:00pm.

Vendors bring their products to the Rotary Hall, helpers sort and pack the orders; and customers will be allowed to come into the Hall to collect their orders, following the social distancing protocols in place.

Vendor Pierce Pimisken says it is one stop shopping to make it very convenient for the customer as well as emphasizing the importance for a farmer/entrepreneur to have more than one sales channel such as farmers’ market stall, e-market, farm stand.

While the first week was slow, it is hoped that as more customers become aware of this new e-market service, demand will increase; additionally as the season progresses more products will be available for sale.

Vendor/organizer Barbara Von Der Heide says the online ordering and pick up service will be year round, even when the physical Farmers’ Market at the beach is eventually reopened.

Pimisken considers the all year e-market as being particularly helpful to small-scale vendors that do not have the infrastructure for their own commercial website; and hopefully attract more farmers/vendors and new (innovative) products. He sees this e-market model as a way to break the seasonal spike and troughs as now it is a year round service.

To place your orders, go to the Open Food Network website and select Lion’s Head Farmers Market, or visit https://openfoodnetwork.ca/lions-head-farmers-market/shop