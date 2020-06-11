Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Celebrates Pride Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, June 11, 2020 – The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is pleased to announce this year’s flag raising ceremony in celebration of Pride month. The flag raising ceremony, which will be streamed online to encourage social distancing, will take place at 1:00 PM on Friday June 12, 2020 at the Tobermory Community Centre, 7420 Highway 6. Alternatively, everyone is able to watch the raising via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87984710688.

MNBP Council passed a resolution at council on June 8, 2020 to raise the Pride flag at both the Municipal Office North of Lion’s Head and the Tobermory Community Centre.

“Pride month is a celebration of diversity and inclusion.” said Mayor Milt McIver. “We are proud of our community and everyone who calls this place home.”

For all those interested in attending in person, we encourage the use of masks and encourage all viewers to find a safe location that respects everyone’s ability to maintain physical distancing.