Photo: Members of the Ferndale Flats & Sharps practice safe distancing while entertaining folks at the Golden Dawn Seniors Residence.
“Playing It Safe”
Latest News
Chi-Cheemaun Passengers No Longer Limited To Essential Travel
Media ReleaseEffective Friday June 12, concurrent with Ontario’s Stage 2 regional reopening, MS Chi-Cheemaun passengers will no longer...
Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Celebrates Pride Month
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, June 11, 2020 - The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is...
New Peacocks Foodland Begins with Lane Closure to Install Left Turn Lane
Much Larger Highway Project Will Begin in AugustPhoto: Construction is finally underway for the new Peacocks Foodland...