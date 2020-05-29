Northern Bruce Peninsula Know Before You Go: May 29, 2020 Update

Media Release

NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA – As the Province continues to open certain segments of the economy and public spaces, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is asking all visitors to do their homework before travelling.

The following facilities remain closed:

-Sandy Beach

-School Bell Park – Tobermory

-Restaurants – Open for take-out only

-Short Term Accommodations – ie: cottage rentals

Please note that the provincial order remains in effect prohibiting the use of:

-Play structures

-Swings

-Slides

-Outdoor exercise equipment

The following is a list of facilities that are open:

-Provincial Parks – Day-use only

-Portions of The Bruce Trail have re-opened. Check online for updates at:https://brucetrail.org/

Municipal Parks

-Cameron Lake Park

-Eastnor Park (Hobson’s Harbour)

-Stokes Bay Park (Government Dock area)

-Sunset Park (Cape Hurd)

-Lion’s Head Beach Playground

Trails

-White Bluff area trail

-Borchardt Road, Cape Chin North

-Dyers Bay

-Moore Street

-Moore Street, McCurdy Drive

Beaches

-Gap area Tobermory

-The Rocks

-Lion’s Head Beach area

-Dunks Bay Beach

Fire Permits

A fire permit will be required to hold an outdoor burn. Check the municipal website for permit applications.

Waste Disposal Sites

Summer hours of operation are in effect. Residents are encouraged to pay by credit/debit or account. Cash will not be accepted. Only 5 vehicles will be admitted to the site at one time.

Locations and hours of operation can be found at www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/waste

Helpful Tips for Cottagers

If you are thinking of travelling to the cottage, here are some things to keep in mind:

-Pack ahead and minimize trips into town.

-Check for hours of operations at your favorite establishment before you go.

-If you must go out please practice social distancing and/or wear a face mask.

By-Law Officers

Gatherings of more than 5 people continue to be a chargeable offence under Provincial Emergency Orders.

The after-hours phone number is: 1-866-750-8219