COVID-19 and your visit to Bruce Peninsula National Park

Important information about your visit to Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park

Media Release

The priority of the government is the health and safety of Canadians and limiting the spread of COVID-19. As part of the nation-wide effort to flatten the curve, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park remain closed until May 31.

Starting June 1, 2020 there will be limited opening of some day use areas within Bruce Peninsula National Park. Flowerpot Island located in Fathom Five National Marine Park will remain closed until further notice.

Those seeking to travel from a distance are encouraged to reconsider their plans. The Parks Canada Visitor Centre, Grotto, Halfway Log Dump, Cyprus Lake Campground and the portion of the Bruce Trail between Crane Lake and Little Cove remain closed until further notice.

What’s Open (updated May 25):

Until June 1, 2020, all public buildings, parking lots, trails, day use areas, roads within the park and campgrounds remain closed.

What’s Closed (updated May 25):

-Parks Canada Visitor Centre

Day use trails (Opening June 1) Sections of the trail remain closed due to high water levels.

Washrooms (Limited washroom facilities opening June 1)

Parking lot (Opening June 1)

Visitor Centre building

Viewing tower

Cyprus Lake Campground

Campground Office

Campsites

Yurts

Washrooms

-Grotto and Head of Trails day use area

Grotto and Indian Head Cove

Trails

Washrooms

Parking lot

-Singing Sands day-use area

Day use trails (Opening June 1) The beach remains closed to respect the closure order issued by the Grey Bruce Health Unit

Parking lot (Limited parking opening June 1)

Washrooms (Limited washroom facilities opening June 1)

The beach remains closed due to provincial order.

-Little Cove

The beach remains closed to respect the closure order issued by the Grey Bruce Health Unit

-Halfway Log dump

-Bruce Trail from Little Cove to Crane Lake

-Stormhaven and High Dump back country campsites

-Flowerpot Island

