Lion’s Head Lookout Popular Destination Over May 24 Weekend

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Lookout was a popular destination on the Victoria Day long weekend; McCurdy parking lot was full to over capacity, with cars parked along Moore Street.

The Municipality reported that the parking areas leading to trails saw steady traffic; 23 warnings were issued; 11 charges laid for entering closed areas; and 2 parking infractions issued for parking in designated emergency parking spots.

Additionally, the Municipality investigated 7 calls regarding Short Term Accommodations (STAs), however no charges were laid. Overall people were abiding by the regulations under the order.

Local businesses saw no significant increase in sales due to the influx of visitors and some businesses reported a decline in sales as the locals did not come out.