    Lion’s Head Lookout Popular Destination Over May 24 Weekend

    Cars lined Moore Street in Lion’s Head on the Victoria Day long weekend as access to the McCurdy parking lot was full to over capacity.
    By Joanne Rodgers,
    Bruce Peninsula Press

    The Lion’s Head Lookout was a popular destination on the Victoria Day long weekend; McCurdy parking lot was full to over capacity, with cars parked along Moore Street.

    The Municipality reported that the parking areas leading to trails saw steady traffic; 23 warnings were issued; 11 charges laid for entering closed areas; and 2 parking infractions issued for parking in designated emergency parking spots.

    Additionally, the Municipality investigated 7 calls regarding Short Term Accommodations (STAs), however no charges were laid. Overall people were abiding by the regulations under the order.

    Local businesses saw no significant increase in sales due to the influx of visitors and some businesses reported a decline in sales as the locals did not come out.

