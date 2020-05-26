Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation Announces Cancellation of Annual Live Your Dream Lottery

Submitted by April Patry,

Executive Director, BPHS Foundation

May 13, 2020 – Sadly, just as many other community events and fundraisers have had to cancel due to Covid-19, Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation regrets to share that our muchly anticipated annual Live Your Dream Lottery has been cancelled this year as well.

We would like to recognize the support of our Live Your Dream Lottery partner, the Wiarton Rotary Club, and our sponsors; Wiarton Home Hardware Building Centre, Fettes Travel, Fairmont Security Services, and Sparlings Propane, who all echo our regrets and extend their wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy, and together we look forward to bringing Live Your Dream back in 2021!