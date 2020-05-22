MNBP Update: Know Before You Go (May 22, 2020)

Media Release

NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA – As the Province continues to open certain segments of the economy and public spaces, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is asking all visitors to do their homework before travelling.

The following facilities remain closed:

-Bruce Peninsula National Park and Grotto

-Fathom Five Marine Park

-Restaurants – Open for take-out only

-Short Term Accommodations – ex: cottage rentals

-Beaches

Please note that the provincial order remains in effect prohibiting the use of:

-Play structures

-Swings

-Slides

-Outdoor exercise equipment

The following is a list of facilities that are open:

-Provincial Parks – Day-use only

-Portions of The Bruce Trail have re-opened. Check online for updates at: https://brucetrail.org/

-Lion’s Head Beach Campground – Seasonal trailer owners with full-season contracts may visit their site and perform maintenance but cannot stay overnight.

-Skateboard Park – Tobermory

-Dog Park – Tobermory

-Tennis Courts – Tobermory

-Ferndale Information Centre Picnic Shelter

-Stokes Bay Picnic Shelter

-Lion’s Head Picnic Shelter

-Baseball Park and Diamond– Tobermory

-Ball Diamond – Ferndale

-Lion’s Head Memorial Gardens

-Boat Launches including:

-Burma Road

-Cameron Lake

-Miller Lake

-Lion’s Head Harbour (Day use only, no docking)

-Tobermory Marina (Day use only, no docking)

Fire Ban Lifted

Effective on May 16th, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. the fire ban which encompasses the boundaries of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula will be lifted. A fire permit will be required to hold an outdoor burn. Check the municipal website for permit applications.

Waste Disposal Sites

The Waste Disposal Sites re-opened to the public on Friday, May 15, 2020. The summer hours of operation are in effect. Residents are encouraged to pay by credit/debit or account. Cash will not be accepted at this time. Only 5 vehicles will be admitted to the site at one time.

Locations and hours of operation can be found at www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/waste

Helpful Tips for Cottagers

If you are thinking of travelling to the cottage, here are some things to keep in mind:

• Pack ahead and minimize trips into town.

• Check for hours of operations at your favorite establishment before you go.

• If you must go out please practice social distancing and/or wear a face mask.

By-Law Officers

Gatherings of more than 5 people continue to be a chargeable offence under Provincial Emergency Orders. The after-hours phone number is 1-866-750-8219.

“We know people are eager to explore the outdoors and activities of Northern Bruce Peninsula,” says Mayor Milt McIver. “We ask that everyone still maintain social distancing and wear a mask when necessary.”