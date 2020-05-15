Suspension of Visitor Services and Vehicle Access at BPNP and FFNMP Continue Over Victoria Day Long Weekend

INFORMATION BULLETIN

Tobermory, Ontario, May 14, 2020 – Parks Canada is reminding everyone in Ontario that visitor services and vehicle access continue to be suspended at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas, including Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park, over the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

All services and facilities such as washrooms, beaches, parking lots, and picnic shelters remain closed. All events, group and interpretive activities remain suspended until further notice.

Bruce Peninsula National Park has closed all road access and access points to the park. There are no visitor services currently being offered and there is no staff presence in front or backcountry areas. Trails, toilets, garbage collection, yurts, and camping facilities including Cyprus Lake and all the backcountry camping areas remain closed. There is no visitor access to Cyprus Lake and the Grotto area, Halfway Log Dump, Little Cove, Singing Sands or the Visitor Centre.

Visitor access to Fathom Five National Marine Park is also closed at this time. In addition to Parks Canada’s closure of Flowerpot Island, the Government has implemented restrictions on all commercial passenger vessels with a capacity of more than 12 passengers. Vessels are prohibited from operating for non-essential purposes, such as tourism or recreational activities (e.g. day tours or sightseeing). These vessel restrictions remain in place until at least June 30.

Parks Canada understands the importance nature plays in the mental and physical well-being of Canadians, particularly now. Parks Canada will begin a safe, gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas starting June 1.

Until June 1, all suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March remain in place. For their own safety, Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed, particularly over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Please visit pc.gc.ca and follow Parks Canada’s social media channels for information and updates on the status of all Parks Canada places.