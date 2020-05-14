Stunt Driver Stopped on Highway 6

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 13, 2020 at 5:35 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolling Highway 6 north of Pike Bay Road, stopped a (white) car travelling over 160 kilometres an hour (km/h) in an 80 km/h speed limit.

The Driver, a 23 year old from Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over posted speed limit, section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 7 days, the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused has received a court date to answer to the charge.

