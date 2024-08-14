“Hooked On The Bruce” Displays Over 100 Handmade Items at Civic Holiday Weekend Exhibition 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

“Hooked on the Bruce” displayed over 100 handmade items at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head over the Civic Holiday weekend. The event allowed patrons to view the beautiful pieces of handmade art using traditional rug hooking techniques; the pieces were of various sizes and included rugs, wall hanging, coasters, pillows, purses, wreaths and other decorative items.

“Hooked on the Bruce” has been a branch of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild (OHCG) since 2016 and currently has 30 members. Some of the members have been in the Guild since its inception. Janet Latimer has been a member for the past year and says “everyone is so supportive and so talented.”

Photo: Rugs donated by Donna Grenke who passed away recently. Photo: Jean and Donna visit the show, Jean has a cottage in Tobermory while Donna came up from Niagara Falls. Photo: Suzanne Dyke points out the materials needed to get started on rug hooking at the outdoor interactive demonstration tent. Photo: Vintage rugs on display that were passed down through generations or found in sales.

Interactive demonstrations offered

Guild members were on hand to discuss the techniques used in the making of their creations. Many of the members design their own patterns, have individual creative styles and use varying widths of strips of wool, yarn and recycled fabric on either a linen or burlap canvas. Some patrons expressed their interest in learning how to do rug hooking. Members were able to show them some starter designs and offer advice on how to get started.

Suzanne Dyke says it is easy to get started, “all you need is a hook, hoop, some wool and linen/burlap canvas.” At the outdoor interactive demonstration tent, patrons learned about the materials used and tried their hand at rug hooking.

There were handmade items for sale. Patrons could also sit and enjoy tea, coffee or lemonade along with home baked treats.