Submitted by Debbie Dover

The Pike Bay Covidteers is a small anonymous group of ladies who wanted to keep busy while doing something for their community. The crafters crocheted and sewed 1,000 buttons onto 500 head bands for health care workers from Tobermory to Wiarton. The bands will allow the masks to be fastened to buttons, instead of their ears.

A special thank you is extended to the many that donated buttons! As well, a total of 136 hearts were lovingly crocheted, mostly for Lions Head health care staff, to thank them for being the “Wind Beneath our Wings”. A few of the remaining hearts were decorated with buttons and ribbon for community members who are stuck at home to let them know they are being thought of. A note was included: “In these stressful times we all need a reason to smile. Let us be one of yours.” All the notes are signed ‘From your friends in Pike Bay’.

The Pike Bay Covidteers enjoyed the social interaction the projects provided, while still being able to maintain physical distancing. Future ideas are being considered.