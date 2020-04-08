Letter: Disdain for Cottagers During COVID-19

Dear Editor,

I have recently heard varying opinions from people about having cottagers reside at their cottage during the isolation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I understand local people’s concerns regarding spreading the virus. I also understand the need for people, especially older people, who may live at their cottages for a substantial amount of the year, wanting to isolate from the virus.

If people own a cottage, they should be able to use that cottage. Cottage owners pay taxes, substantially support local business, and add value to the area in terms of a wealth of skills and friendships.

Within 5 houses on my ‘cottage’ street alone, there are 3 households making masks for use by hospital outpatients or anyone who feels they need one. Another local ‘cottage’ friend is 3D printing ventilator parts. Everyone is responsibly isolating. 3 out of 5 of us (all of us in the ‘older’ department…) could retreat to residences in bigger municipalities where the virus is more rampant. But why?

Fear for safety is an important factor in a situation like COVID-19, but fear and disdain for those who may be from ‘away’ is not a good thing. We need to be charitable towards one another during such difficult times. I am not suggesting that rentals and campgrounds open up.

I hope that we can all embrace our humanity during this time, and stay safe and protected from harm.

Sincerely,

Beverly Dywan