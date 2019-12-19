Submitted by Jim Dilamarter, Rotary Club of NBP

Santa reported to us how pleased he was with all the entrants that joined us in the Santa Claus Parade on December 7th. He was overjoyed with the fantastic reception he received from all the people in our area. I’m sure many are on the ‘good’ list now.

Santa gave out 75 bags of candy to the children after the parade and also visited Golden Dawn where he gave out packages of goodies to the residents there. He had a wonderful time and thanks his elves who kept him on track all day and the Rotary Club for putting the parade all together.

The Friends of the Lion’s Head Library gave out 75 books to the children as well and Santa was pleased with that because he loves to see children read.

Rotary thanks all who participated and all who came to make Santa feel welcome. Special thanks to Rod Barr who was our Parade Marshall and to the Judges Ruth Smith, Doris Longe, and Rosemary Lamond. We also express our appreciation to the Friends of the Library for the books they provided to the children.

Now for the winners:

• First Place: Myles Bay and Old Woman’s River

• Second Place: McLaren’s Pipes and Drums Band from Wiarton

• Third Place: The Municipality of the Northern Bruce Peninsula

Congratulations to you all.

Each of these groups has bragging rights all year and we hope they will be back in the parade to defend their titles next year.

Really, everyone who participated was a winner. It was a beautiful day and, it seemed, every single person had a smile on his or her face.

The parade is a lot of work to organize but certainly one of the most rewarding things we do as a club.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.