Caframo Charity Committee Raises $18,720 for Lion’s Head Daycare

By Marianne Wood

Each year Caframo in Wiarton sponsors an employee nominated charity in Grey-Bruce as their annual fundraising recipient. The group has to be a non-profit located in Grey-Bruce with a specific goal in mind.

Throughout the year Caframo gives employees time each month to contribute towards the fundraising committees efforts to raise as much money as possible as Caframo will match dollar for dollar the funds raised up to $5,000.00

The Bruce Peninsula Family Centre daycare in Lion’s Head was Caframo’s 2018/2019 charity recipient, with funds raised going towards their much needed kitchen upgrade.

At the August 26th Caframo employee picnic, charity committee representatives presented a $18,720.50 cheque to Bruce Peninsula Family Centre Co-President Allison Tackaberry.

A huge thank you from the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre for all the hard work that the Caframo charity committee put into fundraising efforts. The funds raised will help the centre continue to provide quality, affordable childcare to local families on the Bruce Peninsula.

The employee nominated charity for 2019/2020 is the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association.