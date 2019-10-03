Submitted by Kevin Walsh

Blue Heron Cruises has “jumped on board” with a very generous donation of $5,220.00. Thank you to Rick, Ashley, Jack and Griffin for making a significant contribution to this much needed equipment.

As a past board member of the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, Ashley knows the challenges faced by the Foundation to meet the needs of our local hospitals. We really appreciate the boost this gives the MRI Challenge.

We were delighted to receive a call from Dannah and Jim Oliver who also wanted to answer the challenge. They too have made a very generous donation of $5,230.00 making them the challenge leaders.

Jim is also a past board member of the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation and Dannah was a committee member back when Lion’s Head Hospital was fundraising for major upgrades. When we asked the Olivers what prompted them to donate, Dannah said “The MRI is a huge necessity…Let’s Getter Done.” They also said, “ As locals we appreciate the need to keep Health Care close to home.”

Fundraiser Dinner Oct 2nd

We would like to say a big Thank You to the Kritikos Family and The Princess Hotel and Dining Room for organizing and sponsoring a fundraiser dinner on October 2nd with funds raised going to the MRI. Tickets are $25.00 and are available from The Princess Hotel and Dining Room 519-596-8282, Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation 519-534-5856 or Kevin Walsh 519-270-3637/Sandy Wash 519-270-6978.

Tickets are being sold for 5:00, 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00pm sittings. Come out, enjoy an awesome Sirloin of Beef Dinner and support the MRI Campaign.

Still not too late to donate. Any donation would be appreciated, and remember that a pledge over three years works as well if it makes it more doable.

Help OUR FOUNDATION meet its commitment to the MRI!!!!!

Jack, Ashley, Rick and Griffin Salen from Blue Heron Cruises present a $5,220.00 donation to Kevin Walsh.

As a past board member of the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, Ashley knows the challenges faced by the Foundation to meet the needs of our local hospitals. We really appreciate the boost this gives the MRI Challenge.

Thank you for making a significant contribution to this much needed equipment.