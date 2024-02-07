SWANS Donate To Tobermory Foodbank

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

Winter seems to be going quickly and that is NOT a bad thing!

The SWANS held an Executive Meeting on January 25th to firm up the annual budget and some planning details. We had a good group discussion and it is definitely time well spent because our agendas for regular meetings are very full and it is hard to fit in much “brainstorming”. It is amazing to hear the various ideas and the talents that our members bring to the table.

We have had a few catering “gigs” and that really helps the revenue side of our budget, so we are grateful for them.

We touched on some preliminary plans for our major fundraiser, the Fashion Show that will be held on May 9th, so get that on your calendar!

A good number of our members will be enjoying some warmer weather and sunshine in February, so we won’t be holding our Regular Meeting on the 7th.

Our Treasurer, Bev Miller made a $600.00 donation to the Tobermory Foodbank, as shown in the photo. Our organization makes annual donations to the two Foodbank locations in the Northern Bruce Peninsula. This demonstrates our commitment to assist with food security and want to say a huge thanks to all the volunteers that contribute to making this valuable service available in our area.

If you are looking for a fun way to make a difference in our Community, consider joining SWANS. Contact Roberta Mielhausen by text or call at 519-374-4110 and she will provide further information.

Spring will be here soon!