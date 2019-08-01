Local Clubs Team Up for Tri-Club Fish Dinner MRI Fundraiser Sept 7

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

If you love to attend local Fish Dinners you are in for a big treat. Even better, when you buy your ticket you will be helping to add funds to the new MRI Scanner scheduled to replace the old MRI machine in the Owen Sound hospital.

Please mark your calendars for September 7, 2019. The event is a big one and it will be held in the Lion’s Head arena. The affair has been named the Tri-Club MRI Fundraiser because this is a multiple group effort. The Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club is partnering with the Barrow Bay & District Sport Fishing Club, and the Rotary Club of Lion’s Head for a great evening.

The event takes place on Saturday September 7th from 5 until 7:30 pm at the Lion’s Head Arena and we are serving a fish dinner with dessert, tea and coffee for $20.00 per person. Children five years of age and under eat free. The Rotary Club is providing bar services, and the Barrow Bay Fish Club will prepare the fish.

Tickets may be bought at various local business, including Summer House Park, Ferndale Drive In, Walsh’s Garage or by contacting Jackie Souter at 519-793-4278. In conjunction with the dinner the Lioness will be selling tickets for the chance to win one of three beverage baskets containing wine/beer/cider and accessories for $5.00 a ticket.

We appreciate our community supporting this endeavour so that the debt for the MRI machine can be paid in full.