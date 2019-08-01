July 22 MNBP Council — Big Tub Harbour Controversy Continues — STA Questionnaire Online

By John Francis

MNBP’s July 22 Council Meeting featured a fascinating Agenda; Councillors praised the quality of several of the Staff Reports (Facilities Supervisor’s and Treasurer’s Reports — see the Agenda, online). They also praised the presentations made on Council’s July 15 Road Tour to Cabot Head Lightstation.

The July 22 Meeting itself was pretty routine until it got to Other Business.

At its July 8 Meeting, Council had requested that Parks Canada attend on July 22 to explain their position concerning the Bruce Anchor/Big Tub Harbour Resort water lot on Big Tub Harbour. Parks failed to submit a delegation application in time to be included in the Agenda. The information was sent after the Agenda was published and a Parks delegation came out to the meeting, hoping to be permitted to present as “Other Business”. Was Council willing to make an exception, given that they had all received the documents in time to review them? After some deliberation — and not unanimously — Council elected to listen.

Katherine Patterson, Parks Canada’s Field Unit Superintendent, made the presentation. It was difficult to evaluate the presentation without seeing the supporting documentation. Council had seen it, but I hadn’t, nor had the audience, which included representatives from Bruce Anchor Cruises and a local cottagers’ group.

Council elected not to lift its request that Parks Canada clarify its authority to control dockage in Big Tub Harbour.

The issue will come up again — properly documented for all to see — at Council’s next meeting on Aug 12. It is expected that other parties will also present at that meeting.

Also treated under “Other Business” was the draft version of MNBP’s Short-Term Accommodation questionnaire. Council made a few tweaks, then approved the questionnaire. It is now available to be filled out on the municipal website (www.northbrucepeninsula.ca).