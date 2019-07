By Marianne Wod

BPDS Grade 7/8 students recently embarked on their biannual Ottawa class trip. Students visited the Science & Technology Museum, Bank of Canada, the War Memorial, Parliament Buildings (shown above), and even had a special visit with Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Larry Miller on the steps of the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Grade 7/8 class is very grateful to everyone that helped make this trip possible, but especially to Ms Rosenberg for all her hard work this year.