OPP Charge 16 Drivers with Stunt Driving This Past Weekend Message “Obey Speed Limit” Not Sinking In

Media Release



Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers continue to combat drivers who are blatantly disregarding the speed limits on our area highways.

This past weekend officers focused on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula and charged 16 drivers with Stunt Driving – 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or more over the posted speed limit. The fastest vehicle was travelling at 176 km/h in a posted 80km per hour zone. To date, in 2019 Grey Bruce OPP have laid over 65 charges for Stunt Driving – 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit.

Throughout the patrol area of Grey Bruce Detachment, from Friday evening, June 21, 2019 to Sunday evening, June 23, 2019 officers conducted over 110 traffic stops. As a result of those traffic stops, 55 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for various traffic violations.

Grey Bruce OPP are requesting anyone, who observes a traffic offence where the vehicle is being operated in a careless or dangerous manner, to call 911 and report it.

Female Found Deceased in Ferry Incident

(SOUTH BAYMOUTH, ON) – On June 21, 2019, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a female falling overboard a ferry travelling from South Baymouth to Tobermory in Lake Huron, Ontario.

With the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Manitoulin OPP Marine unit, the female was located deceased. The Manitoulin OPP are continuing the investigation, the death is not being considered suspicious.

The deceased “is a 20 year old from Brampton, ON. It is believed that she jumped overboard. I cannot make any further speculations. Our thoughts are with the family and with the staff and crew of the ferry.” said Manitoulin OPP Media Relations Officer, Constable Marie Ford.



Alarming Amount Of Water Incidents

Grey Bruce OPP are concerned over the number of incidents that have been occurring where people are going out on the water not prepared and are using poor judgement. The water of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is only 3 degrees Celsius (at June 17).

At that temperature the human body will quickly experience medical distress. Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. When your body temperature drops, your heart, nervous system and other organs can’t work normally. Someone with hypothermia usually isn’t aware of his or her condition because the symptoms often begin gradually. Also, the confused thinking associated with hypothermia prevents self-awareness.

The following is examples of calls that officers have responded to over the past month:

On May 19, 2019 at 2:36 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP responded to a 33-year-old male who had fallen in the water out of a canoe on Lake Huron, Northern Bruce Peninsula. The male was wearing a wetsuit and life jacket but after being in the water for 20-30 minutes he experienced symptoms of hypothermia. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical attention due cold water exposure.

Also, on May 19, 2019 at 11:34 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to boating incident where 2 males, 22 and 19 years of age, went out in a 14 foot aluminum boat at 10:30 p.m. and in poor weather conditions. The two males were rescued by Canadian Coast Guard from Bonnet Island out from Simpson Avenue, Northern Bruce Peninsula. The males became stuck on the island after the boat struck ground and sunk. Both males were transported by ambulance to the hospital with symptoms of hypothermia.

It is responsibility of everyone that ventures out on the water to be prepared for what could happen. Make your decisions, to go or not to go, on not just the current weather and water conditions but look at the forecast for the time you plan to be away.

Wear a Personal Floatation Device, Make a Plan and leave it with someone and Safety Above All.