Life Around Tobermory United… From The Desk Of The Lazy Theologian: Pride Service June 30th

Submitted by Brad Inglis



Is it just me or do others feel like we are on a slow crawl towards summer? Tulips continue to hang on well into June and the black flies are even unsure of when to come and go. I guess the upside of all this moisture is that the apple trees and other flowering trees are especially vibrant this year and holding onto their blossoms. As we head towards Canada Day there is no doubt that the days will get busier and hopefully warmer so that swimming is an option rather than torture.

If you are looking for the Anglican Ladies and their Bible Study – you will find them back at the Anglican Church for the summer. They continue to meet every Thursday at 10:00 am and engage the weekly lectionary while enjoying the beautiful view from their atrium at The Gap (the end of highway 6). Men are welcome too and there are always treats and fresh coffee and lots of meaningful discussion. Visitors are always welcome!

Tai Chi continues twice a week throughout the summer here at the church. David Gierak leads a class on Monday mornings at 9:00 am and another class on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 pm. The cost is $10 per class and new participants are always welcome. David enjoys introducing new folks to Tai Chi if you are curious and more seasoned participants will find the classes a wonderful experience year-round or if you are just visiting.

On Sunday June 30th in combination with our annual Canada Day Service, we will be hosting a Pride Service celebrating Pride month as it comes to a close for another year. We feel that it sends a positive message to the community, that “everyone matters”. Especially in a country with such diversity. It’s a challenging time of the year to host an event like this, with so many people working and the season just beginning, but our goal is to raise awareness and breakdown barriers. All of our lives are touched on a daily basis by folks who are different from us. But in the end, we find out that we are all the same. It’s just a matter of kindness, acceptance, respect and a willingness to embrace that which is unfamiliar to us. So, we celebrate our differences and take time to honour them rather than being afraid or ashamed. The Ladies of Note will be our guest choir and there will be cake served following the service…everything is better with cake!

You might want to mark on your calendar that the Spirit Singers will be performing here on Thursday July 11th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and refreshments are served after the show. This is the choir’s 30th anniversary and a good reason to celebrate their gift of music here on the peninsula. We are honoured to have them utilize our space.

As you can see, just because it is summer doesn’t mean that things slow down around here. The coffee is always on every Sunday before church (and other days too). What you will find is…people doing yoga poses, the needle work folks busy with their projects, the Catholic folks worshipping on Saturdays, the bridge players sometimes doing more laughing and talking than actual bridge and a hospitable place where all are welcome.

Brad Inglis is the minister at Tobermory United Church. He can be reached at binglis2@me.com

www.tobermoryunited.ca