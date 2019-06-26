St Ed’s Church Yard Sale July 13

Submitted by Yard Sale Co-ordinators



St Edmund’s Church’s annual yard sale is on July 13th. Bring us items you no longer use or need but are still in good shape for us to sell and the money generated will go to support outreach in this community.

We have already received some lovely things from people clearing out their storage units, moving, or just de-cluttering. Many treasures have been delivered to our church hall, amongst the unusual donations is a camping crib with Noah’s Ark animals appliqued on the sides. This camping crib was what was used before the “pack and play” cribs were available.

Between July 8 and July 12 people will be at the church from 10 am till 4 pm ready to receive your contributions. Bring your items to St Edmund’s Church, at the end of highway six, by The Gap. If you can’t bring them, we have drivers willing to pick up your donations, just call Jane at 519-596-2081 to arrange a time.

If you have something extra special to donate, maybe it will find its way to the “One of a Kind” table or the Silent Auction, just bring things by!

Along with the many bargains to be found, come early for your breakfast of home-made muffins and a cup of coffee. At 11 am the barbeque will be starting, so stay and have lunch while watching to make sure you have the highest bid for the silent auction.

All proceeds from the sale go to support outreach in our community of the Bruce Peninsula.