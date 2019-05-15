Bruce Peninsula OPP: Search For Missing Hiker Involves ERT, K9, Helicopter, Parks – Missing Hiker Located in Good Health

OPP Media Release

On May 8, 2019 at 10:16 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted by a male reporting his girlfriend had left their campsite at halfway log dump, Bruce Peninsula National Park at 7:30 p.m. and had not returned.

Grey Bruce OPP officers and Parks Canada staff began an initial search. OPP added resources to the search including OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, OPP K9 unit and OPP helicopter.

At 2:57 p.m. on May 9, 2019 the missing female was located by OPP ERT members and taken to awaiting Bruce County Paramedics. She was transported to hospital as a precaution due to exposure to the elements. During the search OPP also assisted other hikers not prepared for the spring weather.