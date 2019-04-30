April WIN Luncheon: Understanding Hearing Loss

Submitted by Jennifer Dewey

With spring having finally arrived, our little community is feverishly preparing for the Tourist Season of 2019. And so, on April 18 at the Tobermory Community Centre, we enjoyed our final ladies’ WIN Luncheon until September.

Our speaker was Nancy Zantinge. With 14 years’ experience as Speech-Language Pathologist, Aural Rehabilitationist, and Clinical Audiologist in a variety of settings throughout Ontario, Nancy opened Owen Sound Audiology in 1996 to provide rehabilitative audiology services to the residents of Grey-Bruce-Simcoe counties. In Nancy’s own words, “It has been an honour to develop the clinic to meet the evolving needs of our clients”.

After a detailed overview of the anatomy and physiology of hearing, Nancy stressed that the greatest favour we can each do for ourselves is to have a baseline hearing test performed as early as possible, whether we are experiencing issues around our hearing or not. This documentation will serve as the “Point A” in our hearing history. If/when we should ever encounter any hearing issues, be they from injury, illness, or age-related, subsequent hearing assessments will be compared to the baseline test and treatment will be based on the hearing loss as is deemed needed.

Based on the variety of questions arising from the audience, there was great interest generated by this particular health topic. For further information regarding hearing health or to book an appointment with Nancy and her staff, please contact Owen Sound Audiology at: 519-376-0887.

At this time I must offer apology to John Festarini, Acting Superintendent for Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park who spoke at our WIN Luncheon on March 14. I was remiss in submitting the March WIN Luncheon report. John updated us with information regarding Park priorities and strategic planning for 2019 and New Management Plans for both parks. John has presented to 3 separate groups this spring. For details of his discussions you can read his report in the Issue #3/19 of the Bruce Peninsula Press. There are big plans in the works to make our National Parks as accessible and as beautiful as they have ever been, all the while managing the boom in visitors (and the challenges) to our area.

John Festarini, Acting Superintendent for Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park speaks to the crowd at the March WIN Luncheon. John updated the group on New Management Plans for both parks.



Big thanks to the WIN Luncheon team who harmoniously and seamlessly “make the magic happen” on the 3rd Thursday of every month. Many thanks again to Sarah and her staff from The Green Door in Wiarton for their varied and delicious meals (and desserts!) each month.

Have a safe and happy summer everyone, and we’ll see you in September. Mark your calendars for September 19 and watch around town for posters with details.