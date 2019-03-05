Proposed Miller Lake Community Recreational Trail

Submitted by Dianne Thomson

A group of Miller Lake residents have formed a committee under the name Woodlands Recreation Association with a mandate to study the feasibility of a local trail around Miller Lake for outdoor activities such as walking, running, hiking, bicycling, or snowshoeing. It would not be available for motorized vehicles.

The vision for Woodland’s proposed trail would be a safe experience, environmentally responsible, and respectful of property owners. This trail could help meet the growing demand for healthy lifestyle activities while contributing to making Northern Bruce Peninsula a desirable place to live.

Woodlands have consulted with owners of wooded properties that may wish to be included in a possible trail design. A proposed design is currently a work in progress. Since trail cost estimates are based on the length of the trail and the complexity of construction, it is difficult to say at this point what the final cost would be. Consulting and design costs would be the immediate responsibility. We will be applying to Community Foundation Grey Bruce, and Ontario Trillium Foundation for funding to complete the design and construction.

Woodlands will be seeking volunteers to help build and maintain a trail and perform any necessary fundraising (for professional trail design, necessary signs, etc.) beyond grants. These funds would also allow Woodlands to provide ongoing trail maintenance at minimal cost to Northern Bruce Peninsula.

We will be presenting to the MNBP Council on March 11 at 11:30 a.m. seeking their support to help begin the initial design work for this recreation trail in the natural wooded areas surrounding the Miller Lake community.

We encourage any comments and will respond to all feedback through our email woodlands.millerlake@gmail.com