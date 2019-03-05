7th Annual “A Taste Of India” Fundraiser Dinner Returns April 12th

Submitted by Nina Andic

A Taste of India returns to delight us for the seventh year on Friday, April 12 at the Lion’s Head Arena community room. Prepare yourself for Chicken Curry this year! And of course, there will be many other delicious surprises to excite your taste buds!!

A Taste of India is a fundraiser for the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre which helps to keep child care expenses down for our young families.

This event sells out every year. All of the homemade food is prepared and served by volunteers that are committed to the event and to the Family Centre.

This year, we would like to thank Anita from DeJong Acres for donating the chicken and lamb, Foodland for donating produce at cost, and Miller’s Dairy for donating the milk for the homemade yogurt!

Want to attend this spectacular evening? The $50 tickets go on sale Friday March 29. Doors open at 6:00pm for cocktails and dinner is served at 7:00pm. To reserve your tickets please email Nina Andic at nina.andic@gmail.com starting on March 29. Seats can be reserved for groups of 10 only.

Thank you for your continued support!