New Veterans Crosswalk Unveiled in Lion’s Head

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

Branch 202, 1st VP, Public Relations Officer

Legion 202 is extremely proud to announce that thanks to the Municipality of North Bruce Peninsula, we have joined the ranks of a number of towns across the country that are home to a Veterans Crosswalk.

The next time you drive through Lion’s Head take a look at the new installation at the corner of Main and John Streets.

Earlier this year at a council meeting we requested that the municipality install a crosswalk in Lions Head and Tobermory and we were given the green light to go ahead. We thank council members for their support, Public Works Manager Troy Cameron and his great staff in making this happen.

These crosswalks serve as a daily reminder of the many who served and are serving to keep Canada the icon of freedom admired around the world. Photo courtesy of Legion Branch 202 Photo L-R: Mike Van De Laar and Darren Robins from the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula were meticulous installing the crosswalk.

In this issue we are highlighting another veteran whose banner will soon be on display in town. Rob Tyndall and family sponsored a banner for Bert Tyndall and provided this background: Photo courtesy of Legion Branch 202 Photo: Bert Tyndall.

My dad Bert Tyndall volunteered in 1942 and served until the war was over. He did his training in Dundurn Saskatchewan. He was with the Royal Canadian Dragoons. He operated staghounds, scout cars and most of his time he was infantry. He served in Italy, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany but didn’t talk much about all the battles. Bert was at Ortona, and the liberation of Holland. Just to name a few. He was offered many trips to go back to the places that he helped liberate but never went, said it would be too hard with all the memories and the cemeteries that a lot of his friends were in.

He lived a full life. He passed away at the age of 92. In his obituary, I mentioned his service and had people tell me they didn’t even know dad had served. That’s the kind of person he was. Deeds not words!

Please keep in mind that the third Friday of each month we host a free matinee movie on a large screen. Doors open at 1:00pm, movie starts at 1:30pm.

Our address is 6 Hellyer Road. Contact me at branch202pro@gmail.com for more information about our Branch.

~ Lest we forget ~