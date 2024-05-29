New Art Show at the Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre Explores Light and Shadow of the Bruce Peninsula

Media Release

The Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre (BCM&CC) invites visitors to attend the opening event for its latest exhibit, “BrushStrokes: Exploring Light and Shadow,” in collaboration with the Bruce Peninsula Society of Artists (BPSA). This special juried show will open on Saturday, June 1, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre.

“BrushStrokes: Exploring Light and Shadow” is a tribute to the BPSA’s quarterly newsletter, BrushStrokes, which enriched the local arts community from 1997 to 2017. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Bruce Peninsula, this exhibit transcends conventional visual art boundaries, capturing the nuanced interplay between light and shadow across various mediums.

During the opening, the BPSA will announce award-winners across a variety of best-of categories, including Best in Show and Best Painting in any Medium. Visitors will also be encouraged to submit a ballot to vote for their favourite piece. Voting will run until the exhibits closure on September 2 when the BPSA will announce the People’s Choice Award.

This event is free to attend and open to all. Coffee, tea, and snacks from Outlaw Brew Co. will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at brucemuseum.ca or by phone at 519-797-2080.