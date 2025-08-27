Neyaashiinigmiing 40th Annual Traditional Pow Wow

By Martha Aitkin,
Bruce Peninsula Press
The Chippewas of Nawash unceded First Nation hosted their 40th Annual Pow Wow on the third weekend of August at Cape Croker Park. The Chippewa Travellers were the hometown host drummers. Those who attended the Pow Wow were treated to many amazing drum songs from the Travellers and their guests from North Bay, Alderville, Ottawa and Kansas.
This event was very well attended and experienced mostly very fine weather from the time of the sunrise ceremony with the lighting of the sacred fire until the time the ceremony ended and the fire went out. Traditional firekeepers keep the sacred fire burning throughout the ceremony in a small sheltered area that is accessed from the east and represents a point of connection between the physical world and the spirit world. It is a place for prayer and offerings of sacred items such as tobacco.
The drum songs kept the dancers moving rhythmically and the host MC helped us all to stay informed regarding which dances where open to any and all who wish to join and which of the dances were special dances such as the one for the Golden Age Ladies, the one for boys ages 6 to 12, the ones where the Grass Dancers show off their fine regalia and mimic the movement of long grasses in a breeze and the ones for the Jingle Dress dancers that sound like the tinkling of small ice chunks when they float in the sheltered coves and bays during the time of melting. Each song, each dance and each part of the beautiful regalia has deep spiritual meaning and significance.
The Pow Wow grounds are laid out in concentric circles with the drums at the centre surrounded by ground that has been prepared for dancing. Outside this circle, there is a circle for the guests to watch and to rest and for the special dancers to gather and prepare. The outside circle contains the many wonderful vendors who offer art, clothing, jewelry, food and drink. If you ever have the good fortune to attend one of these welcoming traditional ceremonies, be sure to try the fried bologna wrapped in fry bread! You might have to wait in line for a while because they are cooking that stuff up fresh and right before your eyes.