RAUKET, Mark Alan

Peacefully surrounded by family at Lion’s Head Hospital, Thursday evening August 14, 2025. Mark Rauket of Lion’s Head in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Antoinette Rauket (nee Küng). Cherished father of Hannah Rauket (Dave Thomson) of Lion’s Head and Lindsay and Scott Ferguson and their families. Dear brother of Alison Rauket (Maxwell) of Calgary. Predeceased by parents Frank and Audrey Rauket, brother Steven Rauket, and sister Christine Paré. Arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion’s Head Hospital c/o Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

