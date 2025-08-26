MORTIMER, Audrey

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved mother Audrey. Predeceased by her husband Terry, parents Sam and Rosey Barber and her brother Barry. Audrey was born in Sheffield, England it was there that she met the love of her life Terry. In 1967 she and Terry and their three young children immigrated to Canada and settled in Burlington, Ontario. They spent their early years golfing, skiing and camping with their young family. It was during one of those trips that they discovered the Bruce Peninsula. They decided to build a home by the lake and in 1990 moved to their ‘Huron Holm’. Audrey remained living at her cottage on Lake Huron even after the death of her beloved husband Terry in 2023. Audrey will be sorely missed by her children Paul (Debbie), Karen (Greg) and Tracy (Ian), her grandchildren Lindsey, Brian, Tyler, Zach, Brittney and Renee, her many great grandchildren and her brother Roy. Private family arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. In keeping with Audrey’s love of horses, expressions of remembrance can be made to G.R.A.C.E. Horse Therapy. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

