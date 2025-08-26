BISHOP (ATMORE), Judith (Judy)

October 10, 1944 – June 16, 2025 – Born in Sarnia in 1944; passed peacefully on June 16 2025 in Ottawa surrounded by family and friends. Judy married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Bishop in 1963. They built a loving life with their children Arlene and Brent, with many dear friends in Sarnia, Churchill, Ottawa, and Tobermory until Bill’s passing in 2008. Judy later lived in Minnesota and Texas with second husband Dale Smith until his passing in 2020. Judy then spent a year in Toronto with her daughter and family, finally resettling in Ottawa at Windsor Park Retirement where she met her dear companion Conrad. Following his death, she immersed herself in community with friends at Maplewood Retirement. Predeceased by her parents Ben and Mickie Atmore and brother Dan. Survived by siblings Bonnie, Ron (Jackie), Rob (Brenda), and Teresa (Ken). She also leaves behind daughter Arlene (Yawd) and son Brent. Missed by grandchildren Jordan, Owen, Lina, Donovan, Jenna, Bryson, Alyx, and Hayden, and many nieces and nephews too many to name but always loved. Judy leaves a lifetime of friendship with so many with whom she travelled, volunteered, and laughed including dear Gayle (Bob) and (Rick d.), and Nadeen (Yves d.), Nora and Pete, Anita and Leonard, sisters-in-law Janice (Bill) and Barb, and son-in-law Blair. Judy will forever be remembered for her bright smile, creative spirit, and love of community. Interment in Tobermory at Dunk’s Bay Cemetery Saturday Sept 27th with a reception near Wiarton to follow.

