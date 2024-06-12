FITZGERALD, Bob – Robert Walter FitzGerald, of Lions Head in his 95th year passed away peacefully at the Meaford Long Term Care on Friday 31 May 2024. Robert is now reunited with his beloved wife, Rachel (April 2020) of 67 years. Robert is the last of 11 brothers, and sisters from the FitzGerald clan in New Brunswick. Father of Janet (Wayne 2018), Robert “Bobby” (Leanne), Don (Lori), Kelly Anne (Ken), and Catherine. Sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Donations to Bruce Peninsula Hospice would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, doctors, and PSW workers who cared for Robert before, and during his stay at Lions Head hospital, and Meaford Long Term Care. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com