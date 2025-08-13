Pike Bay Resident Weighs In 19 Lb Salmon At Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby Lion’s Head Station

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Garrett Billing of Pike Bay kicked off the winning catch at the Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby. Within the 1st hour and a half of the first day of the Derby, he caught a 19.04 lb, 37-inch Chinook Salmon which was weighed in at the Lion’s Head Weigh Station located at the marina. This remained the record for the largest Salmon weighed in at Lion’s Head Weigh Station during the Derby. Billing also won the daily catch for July 25, 2025.

The winning salmon for the Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby was weighed in at Wiarton, a 20.86 lb, 36.25-inch Chinook Salmon caught by Dave Wolley.

Winner for Biggest Trout was Jonathan Dow with a 23.28 lb 35-inch Lake Trout weighed in at Kincardine.

Lion’s Head Weigh Station Stats

The largest salmon in the kids 17 and under category to be weighed in at Lion’s Head was by Marshall Gingrich with his 16.4 lb, 36-inch Chinook Salmon which was caught on July 29, 2025. It also was the daily catch winner on that day.

The largest trout weighed in at Lion’s Head Weigh Station was a 10.44 lb, 28.2-inch Rainbow Trout which was caught by Claude Hergoff on July 27, 2025.

For full derby results visit https://chantrychinook.com/leaderboard/

Good ticket sales, less fish caught

The Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon was held from July 25 to August 3, 2025. This popular derby has been running for 41 years. The Derby is a major fundraiser for two fish hatcheries operated by the Lake Huron Fishing Club. Overall ticket sales were good with about 1,400 tickets sold for the 2025 Derby.

During the Derby there were four weigh stations located at Kincardine Harbour, Port Elgin Harbour, Lion’s Head Harbour and in Wiarton, which was manned by volunteers and opened for weighing the day’s catch twice a day.

Josh Choronzey, volunteer at the Lion’s Head Weigh Station, said that the fish caught were generally healthy looking. The sizes caught were larger than in previous years, but the total number of fish weighed in were considerably lower – however the Derby ran for less time this year, only 10 days down from the 16 days in 2024 which might be a contributing factor. Weather conditions on Isthmus Bay were generally favorable throughout the Derby days, with only one day with unfavorable wind conditions. The wind conditions were not as favorable on the Lake Huron side.

Some anglers fishing out of the Lion’s Head Marina reported that they were disappointed with their poor catch this year, but hope for better results in upcoming years.

Volunteers needed

The Derby is looking for volunteers for next year. Anyone interested are invited to contact the Lake Huron Fishing Club https://lakehuronfishingclub.com/