Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Minutes June 9, 2025

Members Present: Mayor-Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor-Rod Anderson, Councillor-Todd Dowd, Councillor-Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor-Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer-Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk-Alexandra Croce (Via Zoom), Deputy Clerk-Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer-Teresa Shearer, Fire Chief-Jack Burt, Parks and Facilities Manager-Mark Coleman, Committee/Planning Coordinator-Bob Stewart

Others Present: Dylan Earl, Steve Levack

1. Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

2. Approval of the Agenda

#17-01-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

3. Adoption of the Minutes

Re: Council Meeting No.25-16, May 26, 2025

#17-02-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 25-16, May 26, 2025, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

4. Public Meeting

Re: Fees and Charges By-law

Mayor McIver opened the public meeting at 1:02 p.m.

No public comments were received at this time.

Mayor McIver closed the public meeting at 1:04 p.m.

#17-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That following any amendments and/or additions from today’s review of the Fees and Charges By-law, Council will consider passage of the enacting by-law at its regular meeting on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Carried

5. Delegation

a. Dylan Earl

Re: 25 Simpson Ave – Support for subdivision and zoning amendment

Mayor McIver welcomed Dylan Earl to the Council Meeting.

Dylan Earl, part owner of the property located at 25 Simpson Avenue, appeared at the Council meeting and provided a brief delegation surrounding the information contained within Agenda Item 6 d) Jenn Burnett, Bruce County Senior Development Planner Re: Applications – S-2023-008 & Z-2023-010 Dylan Earl.

Discussion ensued surrounding the long term impact of the properties, such as the potential for the properties to obtain Short-term Accommodation Licences, and potential development of the shoreline.

Mr. Earl noted that mitigation measures, including a site plan agreement registered on title, as well as fencing and signage, will be in place on the lots before they are sold. He further stated that the operation of the dwellings as Short-term Accommodations would be addressed through the Municipal Licensing Process.

Mayor McIver thanked Mr. Earl for his presentation.

b. Steve Levack

Re: 2 Front Street

Mayor McIver welcomed Steve Levack to the Council Meeting.

Mr. Levack provided a brief overview of the information contained within Agenda Item Number 1 a) Clerk Report No. C 25-15 Re: Site Plan Agreement – Blue Bay Motel – Levack 2 Front Street. Mr. Levack further commented on the rational surrounding the creation of a private park at 2 Front Street and the mitigation measures included within the report.

Discussion ensued surrounding the affects of the project on nearby properties since it started.

Mayor McIver thanked Mr. Levack for his presentation.

6. Consideration of Agenda Items

a. Clerk Report No. C 25-15

Re: Site Plan Agreement – Blue Bay Motel – Levack 2 Front Street

#17-04-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives C25-15 Site Plan Agreement – Blue Bay Motel – Levack 2 Front Street report for information, and;

That the necessary by-law be placed on the Council agenda for adoption on June 9, 2025.

Carried

b. Clerk Report No. C 25-16

Re: File Number – APP-2025-00064

Landowner: Lochlin Blair Applicant or Agent: Lochlin Blair

Legal Description: CON 10 EBR PT LOT 35

Civic Address: 1085 Dyer’s Bay Rd., Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON, NOH 1Z0

Assessment Roll Number: 41096600041770000000

Related Files: B/R/2019-2020/9013

#17-05-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council directs staff to submit the Municipality’s comments to the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC), regarding the Development Permit application submitted by the landowner, Lochlin Blair, for CON 10 EBR PT LOT 35, 1085 Dyer’s Bay Road, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (former Lindsay Township), County of Bruce, as followed:

1. That no washrooms, cooking, or sleeping accommodations be included in the new building, including the home office space.

2. That all outdoor lighting be dark sky compliant.

3. That the boathouse and proposed deck meet the Municipality’s CZBL requirements for setbacks from the Dyer’s Bay Road and the side yard.

4. That the Municipality supports the development application.

Carried

c. Clerk Report No. C 25-17

Re: File Number – APP-2025-00067

Landowner: Matt Thompson

Applicant or Agent: Matt Thompson

Legal Description: CON 9 EBR LOT 5 PT LOT 6

Civic Address: 1555 Bruce Rd. 9, South Bruce Peninsula, ON, NOH 2T0

Assessment Roll Number: 41025900060260000000

Related Files: N/A

#17-06-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council directs staff to submit the Municipality’s comments to the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC), regarding the Development Permit application submitted by the landowner, Matt Thompson, for CON 9 EBR LOT 5 PT LOT 6, 1555 Bruce Road 9, South Bruce Peninsula (former Albemarle Township), County of Bruce, as followed:

1. No comment.

Carried

d. Jenn Burnett, Bruce County Senior Development Planner

Re: Applications – S-2023-008 & Z-2023-010 Dylan Earl

The recommendation was corrected to reflect the address of 25 Simpson Avenue for S-2023-008 & Z-2023-010 Dylan Earl.

Discussion ensued surrounding the peer review process.

Discussion ensued surrounding the information, proposed impact, and mitigation measures included within Applications – S-2023-008 & Z-2023-010.

Clerk, Alexandra Croce left the meeting at 1:58 p.m.

#17-07-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

It has been demonstrated that the proposed applications are consistent with the Provincial Planning Statement 2024, the Bruce County Official Plan and has regard for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Zoning By-law. It is recommended,

THAT Council approve Zoning By-law Amendment Z-2023-010 and the necessary by-law be placed on an upcoming Council agenda for adoption; and,

THAT Council support the Conditions of Draft Approval for Plan of Subdivision file S-2023-008 for lands described as TP BURY WBR PT BLK 13, further identified as 25 Simpson Avenue.

Carried

e. Public Works Manager Report No. PW 25-16

Re: 2024 Annual Performance Report for the Tobermory Sewage Treatment System

Discussion ensued surrounding analysis of the Biologic Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in July and August noted within the 2024 Annual Performance Report for the Tobermory Sewage Treatment System.

Chief Administrative Officer Peggy Van Mierlo-West explained that the elevated levels are due to several factors, including dry summer conditions and a rise in septic system pump-out deposits within the Tobermory Sewage Treatment System. She further stated that mitigation measures, such as pump replacements and aeration equipment were included within the 2025 Capital Budget.

#17-08-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Public Works Department Report PW 25-16 titled 2024 Annual Performance Report for the Tobermory Sewage Treatment System; and

That Council directs staff to place a notice in the Municipal Ad in The Bruce Peninsula Press indicating that the Annual Report is available for viewing on the Municipal Website.

Carried

f. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-06

Re: Provisions for Setting off Family Fireworks

#17-09-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives FC 25-06 report titled Provisions for Setting off Family Fireworks as information.

Carried

g. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-12

Re: Quotations for Replacement of Fuel Pumps

#17-10-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-12 regarding Quotations for Replacement of Fuel Pumps at Tobermory Airport and Lion’s Head Marina as information; and

That Council accepts the quotations dated April 21 and 22, 2025 from RAYMAR Equipment Service Equipment in the total amount of $117,370.00 + HST for the replacement of fuel pumps at the Tobermory Airport and Lion’s Head Marina.

Carried

h. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-13

Re: Quotations for Heat Pumps

#17-11-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-13 regarding Quotations for Supply and Installation of Heat Pumps at Tobermory Community Centre and Municipal Admin Office as information; and

That Council accepts the quotations from Crose Mechanical in the total amount of $54,750.00 + electrical + HST for the supply and installation of Cold Climate Heat Pumps at the Tobermory Community Centre and Municipal Administration Office.

Carried

i. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-14

Re: Rotary Hall – Spruce the Bruce Funded Projects

Discussion ensued surrounding the long-term objectives for the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall building.

Parks and Recreation Manager Mark Coleman stated that the recent and proposed work at the site will not affect any potential future expansion.

#17-12-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-14 regarding Rotary Hall – Spruce the Bruce Funded Projects as information; and

That Council authorizes staff to proceed with items 1,2 and 4 noted in the report totaling $42,474.00 in upgrades and report back upon updated costing for the concrete patio/ramp for the front entrance of the Rotary Hall building is obtained.

Carried

j. Treasurer Report No. TR 25-14

Re: Physician Recruitment (Revised Agreement)

#17-13-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

THAT Council receives Treasurer’s report TR25-14 as information regarding physician recruitment; and

THAT Council approves an incentive payment of $35,000 to Dr. Claire Bodkin to be funded by the Doctor Recruitment Reserve; and

THAT By-law 2025-50, being a by-law to authorize the Mayor and Clerk to execute a Physician Retention Agreement between the Municipality and Dr. Claire Bodkin, be presented and considered for passage on June 9, 2025.

Carried

k. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-08

Re: RSM Service Proposal

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West, stated that an announcement the transition within the Building Department will be made in the near future.

#17-14-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives CAO 25-08 titled RSM Service Proposal, and;

THAT Council approve the engagement of RSM Building Consultants to provide interim Chief Building Official services, plans examination, and inspection services; and,

THAT the necessary appointment by-law be brought forward for Council’s consideration.

Carried

l. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-09

Re: Lion’s Head Shuttle Agreement – Renewal

#17-15-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives the report titled Lion’s Head Shuttle Agreement – Renewal, and;

THAT Council approves the renewal agreement with The Golden Dawn Seniors Home for the operation of a shuttle service within Lion’s Head from June 27th, 2025 to September 1st, 2025; and

THAT Council authorizes the Mayor and Clerk to execute an Agreement between the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and the Golden Dawn Senior Home for the provision of Shuttle Services within the Village of Lion’s Head.

Carried

m. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-10

Re: Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program – Health and Safety Stream

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West stated that an update surrounding the project will be provided once the application is processed. She further stated that upgraded project numbers will be provided at a later date.

#17-16-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

THAT Council supports the submission of a funding application under the Municipal Housing and Infrastructure Program – Health and Safety Water Stream for the construction of a sanitary sewer main along Highway 6 to the Tobermory lagoon system; and,

THAT the project scope also includes key lagoon system upgrades identified in the 2025 capital budget and asset management plans; and,

THAT Council directs staff to finalize supporting documentation demonstrating the project’s alignment with health and safety priorities, climate resiliency, and technical compliance.

Carried

7. Other Business – Nil.

8. Correspondence

a. Doug Pokupec (Information)

Re: Formal Response to May 12, 2025 approval of Draft By-law No. 2025-xx

b. Grey Sauble Conservation Authority (Information)

Re: March 26, 2025, Meeting Minutes

c. Grey Bruce Public Health (Information)

Re: 25th Anniversary of Walkerton E. coli outbreak

d. Julie Bennett (Information)

Re: Crane Lake Road Closure

e. Multi Municipal Energy Working Group (Information)

Re: March 13, 2025, Meeting Minutes

f. Terry Fox Foundation (Information)

Re: National Ride for Hope – June 28, 2025

#17-17-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That correspondence items a-f be received as information as printed and circulated.

Carried

g. Friends of the Lion’s Head Library (Direction)

Re: Request to Waive Fees – Lion’s Head Arena Parking – August 9, 2025

#17-18-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council supports the request to waive fees for paid parking at the Lion’s Head Arena on August 9, 2025, for the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Annual Used Book Sale.

Carried

9. Reading of By-laws

a. By-law 2025-47

A by-law to amend the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula By-law 2002-54, as amended. (Blue Bay Motel Ltd. – Levack (Z-2024-024) – 2 Front Street)

b. By-law 2025-48

A by-law to amend the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Zoning By-law 2002-54, as amended. Green Acres – Dylan Earl, Leo Di Fabio, Tony DiPaola, Pocco DiPaola, Dominic DiFranco)

c. By-law 2025-50

A By-Law to Authorize a Physician Recruitment Agreement Between the Municipality and Dr. Claire Bodkin

d. By-Law No. 2025-52

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, June 9, 2025

#17-19-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the listed by-laws be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

10. Closed Session – Nil.

11. Adjournment

#17-20-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the meeting adjourns at 2:24 p.m.

Carried