Letter: Update on the Venus Cat Family – Next Step: Adoption 

July 8, 2025… it might be summer but everyone has been working hard to help the Venus Cat colony! The neutering and spaying has begun and while there is still a way to go, it is a good beginning. The count is seventeen fixed – three adult males, one adult female and 13 kittens. The adult cats were happy to return to the family. Eleven of the kittens have been adopted and are happily playing in their forever home.

That brings me to the Dynamic Duo … these are two brothers available for adoption now. They would love to be together, but are prepared to hug each other goodbye if separate homes means forever homes.

We found a donor who kindly made up the difference between what we were able to raise and what was required to be fair to the Stray Cat Fund operating out of Sauble Beach. Photo: This Dynamic Duo – two brothers from the Venus Cat Family – are now available for adoption.

Adoption is now taking centre stage. If you are available come and visit with me, I will be at Pike’s Bay Community garage sale on July 12th from 10:00am to 2:00pm and at the Farmers’ Market in Lion’s Head on July 26th from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

While none of the kittens will be with me, please come and introduce yourself. I am hoping these events will help generate more adoptions and that people will understand that having a Venus kitten is special. Means you have been part of a caring community that helped a large colony of cats have a better life.

Food, particularly kitten food, to feed the colony is still a huge concern. Financial assistance, food and litter donations can be dropped at Peninsula Pet Supplies, 2826 Hwy 6 in Ferndale (tell them it is for the Venus Cat Family).

If you would like to adopt a kitten please email Karen Livick at livick@eastlink.ca or call 519-793-3055.

Karen G. Livick