53rd Annual Summer Chicken BBQ Tickets Now on Sale!

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

The 53rd annual Tobermory United Church Summer Chicken BBQ will take place on August 2! This drive-thru dinner is a beloved Tobermory summer event. Tickets are $25.00 and are available by calling 519-596-2227 or emailing tucbbqtickets@outlook.com. Dinners may be purchased for delivery to Lion’s Head by calling 519-793-3119.

On July 2, “Summer in the Spirit,” a collaboration with St. Edmunds Anglican Church that aims to build community, honour the sacredness of place and celebrate Spirit, began in a beautiful way with an all-day sacred fire hosted by Johnny Keeshig and April Jones of Nawash Three Fires. Almost forty people came and went throughout the day to take part in a fire-lighting ceremony, a water ceremony, storytelling, teachings, visiting and hospitality.

On July 9, Summer in the Spirit presents “Yoga as a Spiritual Path” with Katrina Murphy at 7:00 p.m. at Tobermory United Church, and on July 16, Caley Doran Nadjiwon, interpretive guide with Cape Croker Park Anishinaabe Cultural Experiences, will lead a Forest Bathing/Traditional Teachings walk leaving from the Parks Canada Visitors’ Centre at 6:30 p.m. On July 23, you can experience “Brews ‘n’ Hymns” at 7:00 p.m. at the Tobermory Legion. Enjoy your favourite brew – tea or otherwise – while singing all your favourite hymns!

For more information on Summer in the Spirit or anything else about Tobermory United, check out our new website at www.tobermoryunited.ca! We are so pleased with the clean, crisp feel of our site and give much gratitude to Charlotte at Rural Brand Guru for helping us.

On June 29, Tobermory United celebrated Pride Sunday in a meaningful and moving Pride service that focused on the theme “Why Pride Matters.” Mary-Ellen Kish and Gwen Chapman provided special music that rocked the house!

The Tobermory Thrift Shop continues with a great season! Many thanks to those who have donated household items and who volunteer for this worthwhile community enterprise. The Thrift Shop, located at 7101 Highway 6, is open Mondays and Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m. for donations and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. for sales.