Planter Fundraiser Raises Almost $5,000 for Golden Dawn 

Bruce Men’s Shed News



Submitted by Gerry Tilmans

As we welcome the spring migration, it also sees our snowbirds return and there’s new energy everywhere. That’s reflected in the number of orders we’ve received for the Golden Dawn planters. We have raised almost $5,000 so far, thank you to everyone who has ordered one.

We have 16 planters on display now from Wiarton to Red Bay to Tobermory. At the end of the month these will be removed and delivered to those who have ordered them.

Thank you to Charlene at the Lion’s Head Farmers Market, who allowed us to set up a booth at the indoor market, where we booked a good number of orders. Thank you also to Elza of the Tobermory All Seasons Market, where we had planters on display, and where we sold bird houses and feeders.

This coming week, our guys will bring kits to Gateway Haven Long-term Care Home in Wiarton to assist residents assembling some of our bird feeders and houses, plus assembling and painting some wooden trucks and cars.

On April 19 we hosted a Lunch and Learn event at the Lion’s Head Legion, catered by the Ladies Auxiliary of Legion branch 202. Many thanks to them for a nice meal! Rene (rhymes with green) Langen of the Black Bear Clinic talked about the power of Positive Psychology. Don’t let the name scare you. It is too easy to focus on the negative things we run across as we age, and by being mindful, or in the moment, everyone has the power to focus on the positive aspects of life. The founder of the company I worked for was “thankful” whenever you asked how he was, instead of the usual “I’m fine” we hear so often. I’ve received great feedback on this event as a whole as well as what people learned from Rene (rhymes with green). Photo: Rene Langen from Black Bear Clinic speaks about the power of Positive Psychology at the April 19th Lunch and Learn.

A group of 10 of us met at Scott’s to make turtle nest boxes. It’s amazing how much work goes into building them. It took over thirty man hours to make 20 of them. We were set up in teams to cut the wood to length, cut the opening for the hatchlings to scoot through, assemble the box, and brand our logo onto each. Another team unrolled wire cloth, measured and cut to size and stapled them on top. Ten boxes were purchased by the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority for their new turtle protection program. The other ten are in inventory now.

Every Monday morning we meet for coffee 9am-11am, and our monthly meetings are the third Saturday morning of the month, same time. You don’t need to be a member to drop in for coffee. Both are held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 on Highway 6 just north of Ferndale. Doors open at 8:45; all are welcome. If you would like further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793–3005. There are no membership fees.

“Somewhere to Go. Something to Do. Someone to Talk to”.