Biosphere’s Owl Prowl Tours Draw Interest from Near and Far

Submitted by Donna Cole

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Associations EcoAdventures had seven Owl Prowls in the Lion’s Head area from mid-February to the second week of April. These educational tours were hugely popular, drawing participants from across Southern Ontario (some drove nearly four hours to be there!) in our tourism shoulder season. Dozens of participants joined the nocturnal hike through the forest, learning all about owls and how to interact with them responsibly. Using the Merlin app, an excellent birding resource developed by Cornell University, we sent out calls to the ten species of owls that live on the Peninsula – and got many replies!

The Eastern Screech owl, the most prolific local owl species, was heard on six out of the seven nights. The owls showed off their repertoire of sounds – screeches, hoots, gurgles, and more – from the first tour to the last.

A Barred owl responded to our calls on our very first Prowl of the year. Its well-known who-cooks-for-you call was a delight to hear at the end of our first night out. Photo credit: Arni Stinnissen Photo: A Barred owl.

After a whole season without the presence of the diminutive Saw-Whet, we finally heard one on our last Prowl, its clear, piping call echoing through the woods.

Our final night also boasted calls of the Short-Eared owl, which has been active in the area. Its call varies from a repetitive hum to a cat-like squawk.

On two of the seven nights, we were blessed to hear the haunting, iconic call of the Great Horned owl, its deep, resonating call rising above the other sounds of the darkened forest.

We were thrilled with the response from participants, who sometimes trekked through deep snow and frigid temperatures, breaking into smiles and excited whispers where their patience was rewarded with a beautiful call.

EcoAdventures runs tours year-round, including night hikes, caving adventures, snowshoeing, and outdoor escape rooms. Proceeds from our tours support the conservation work of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association.

Learn more at myecoadventures.ca