BGOS Liberal Candidate Hosting Meet & Greet at Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant April 13th

Media Release

Wednesday April 9, 2025 – Liberal candidate Anne Marie Watson will be hosting a meet-and-greet event on Sunday, April 13th, at the Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant in Lion’s Head at 2:30pm. This event provides an opportunity for voters to share their concerns ahead of the federal election on April 28th. Watson, who has been active in local agricultural and healthcare initiatives, aims to discuss federal plans that support families and seniors, emphasizing the potential risks of losing these programs under a Conservative government.

Over 60% of Bruce Grey families bring home less than $90,000/yr, making them eligible for all the health-related benefits. Without these benefits, they will be forced to go without and have to visit hospitals for emergency care.* These initiatives aim to provide practical benefits for rural families, including affordable healthcare and financial relief. Watson emphasizes the importance of protecting these programs to strengthen the social safety net for hardworking Canadians. Other federal initiatives currently in place include programs like the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP), which funds projects to promote social inclusion for seniors. Watson’s campaign highlights how these measures could be impacted by a shift in government policy.

The Conservative platform, led by Pierre Poilievre, proposes different approaches to supporting seniors, such as increasing tax-free earnings thresholds and extending RRSP contribution limits. However, Watson’s campaign appears focused on contrasting these plans with existing Liberal programs to underline what she sees as their potential shortcomings.

This event on Sunday is an opportunity for voters in Lion’s Head to engage directly with Watson and learn more about her vision for the community.

*https://www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/healthstats/Our-Environment/Income