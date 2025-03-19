Patrick Maxwell Winner of 2025 Phone Book Cover Photo Contest

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

Congratulations to Patrick Maxwell, winner of the 2025 Bruce Peninsula Telephone Directory Cover Photo Contest. His photo of a North American Porcupine was chosen as the best of many local photos submitted this year.

Patrick is a wildlife photographer from the Bruce Peninsula. Close-up photos of wildlife are his favourites!

“There’s something very special about seeing the intricacy of a bird’s feathers or the quills of a porcupine that cannot be appreciated from a distance. I aspire to share that through my photographs.” said Patrick.

“I found this porcupine just South of Tobermory – September, 2024. When I spotted the porcupine, I jumped out of my truck and dropped to the ground to take some photos. Its quickly approaching quills served as a reminder that nature can be tolerant, but that there are limits to that tolerance! After a few photos, I swiftly got out of the porcupine’s way.”

Tobermory Press makes a $300 donation to the Phone Book Cover Photo Contest winner’s charity of choice. Patrick Maxwell chose Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) to receive the $300.00.

“The BPBA is committed to monitoring and protecting various streams that feed into Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, and improving shoreline stewardship. I’ve chosen to support this local charity because of their efforts towards conservation of our environment and water quality.” said Patrick.

The Bruce Peninsula Telephone Directory is mailed to every home and business on the Bruce Peninsula from Tobermory to Hepworth. 12,000 directories are being distributed this year.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for consideration and congratulations to our winner, Patrick!