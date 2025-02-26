Barbara Dirckx, ReMax Realty Bonspiel March 1st

Lion’s Head Curling Club News

Submitted by Janice Sim

We are running a little behind thanks to a couple of road closing snowstorms this winter. Our third draw started January 6th and ended February 10 after cancellations on January 20 and 27th. This will extend our season well into March but that’s ok. We are still running a 4-6pm group and a 7-9pm group.

Our second draw was won by Lindsay de Malmanche in the early time slot and by Susan Avis in the late group. Lindsay’s team members were Kathy Hellyer, Kristal Carey and Samuel Carey. Susan’s team had Alan Jones, Paul Hubachek and Val Phillips.

Photo: Mark Prieur, RONA Bonspiel Prize Winner.

On January 11th we had our annual RONA Bonspiel. This was an all day, sold out event sponsored by Miller Lake RONA that included two eight end games, snacks, lunch and prizes.

In between games we had our turkey shoot game of chance won by Mark Prieur. Mark’s rock was closest to the specially marked rock once all contestants had completed their turns. This game can get rough with players deliberately knocking each other’s rocks away from the prize. Skill doesn’t have a lot to do with winning this game! It’s just pure luck.

The RONA Bonspiel was won by Lindsay de Malmanche’s team with Peter Hubachek, Wayne Eichenberger and Dale Eichenberger.

February 8 was our 2nd Bonspiel sponsored by Ashley Jackson, ReMax Realty. Once again we had a sold out event that was won by Lindsay de Malmanche’s team of Lindsay, Doug Hill, Tyler Miller and Scott Cole. Lindsay really knows her curling! The turkey shoot was won by George Hambleton this time. Photo L-R: Ashley Jackson, ReMax Realty Bonspiel 1st Place Winners Scott Cole, Doug Hill, Lindsay de Malmanche and Tyler Miller. Photo: Brenda Nelson presenting the turkey shoot prize to George Hambleton at the Ashley Jackson, ReMax Realty Bonspiel.

Draw three ended on February 10 and was won by Kim Pitblado’s team. Photo L-R: Draw 3 winners Kim Pitblado, George Hambleton and Sylvia McMurter.

We now have a break for Family Day, then our 4th and final draw of the season starts on February 24th and runs for four Mondays. If we have enough curlers sign up we will continue the 4-6 time slot.

On March 1st we will be having our third bonspiel, this time our sponsor is Barbara Dirckx, ReMax Realty.

We appreciate the community support for our club, the businesses that sponsor our bonspiels, the Rotary Club for bar services at the bonspiels and all the curlers who head to the arena on a cold winter night to enjoy this sport.