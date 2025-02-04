New Electronic Patient Exam Bed For Tobermory Clinic

Submitted by Donna Cole

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary is very proud to share how your contributions have helped our community’s health and well-being!

Thanks to your purchase of 50/50 tickets, donations, sponsorships and dance attendance last year and in 2023, we have been able to supply the Tobermory Family Health Team with a new Electronic Patient Exam bed. It took some time due to backorders for this special equipment, but a beautiful power exam room bed is finally here.

Pam Loughlean Executive Director, Peninsula Family Health Team (FHT), has shared the excitement from the entire team at the FHT. “The Peninsula FHT is extremely appreciative of the ongoing fundraising efforts of the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary which recently resulted in the donation of a brand new power exam room bed for the Tobermory clinic.

This is the first power exam room bed for the clinic and it has immediately provided benefits to both patients and staff.

One of the best features of the bed is that it can be raised or lowered with the push of a button, allowing an easy transfer for a patient from a walker, chair, rollator or wheelchair.

For the clinic practitioners, it helps to eliminate heavy lifting of patients as the bed can be adjusted to any desired height. It can also accommodate multiple patients on the bed at the same time (i.e. parent with two kiddos and a car seat) thanks to its weight capacity.

We look forward to putting the exam room power bed to daily use!” Photo: Dr. George Harpur trying out the new Electronic Patient Exam bed at the Tobermory Clinic.

We at THSA also look forward to raising funds to help our local FHT continue to provide excellent care to our community!

In addition, The Golden Dawn now has their IT Digital Life Enrichment Package which was provided by funding from our 50/50 draw in 2024. This includes a projector, a 100 inch screen and Virtual Reality Glasses that will enable Zoom and Facetime calls to families, watching movies for the visually impaired, virtual exercise, range of motion classes and therapy for residents with behavioral challenges. We will have more to share about the staff and residents’ experiences in the next edition of the press!

Our thanks again to all who supported these worthwhile causes! Please stay tuned for more of our fundraising activities in 2025.