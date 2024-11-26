St Nicholas Bazaar November 30th

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

As the days darken and solstice approaches, the light of community, beauty and meaning becomes all the more important. This is what the work of Tobermory United is all about in the coming weeks!

The St. Nicholas Bazaar is a beloved community event where one’s jaw drops with the beauty of it all. Many thanks to Northern Twisted Roots, who hosted a fun craft workshop on November 2, where all the participants helped to create beautiful things for the bazaar. At the bazaar, you can shop, have a delicious lunch and visit with friends and neighbours in festive and lively surroundings! The bazaar is November 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After the bazaar, things get pretty busy! Tobermory United will host the four community churches on December 6 at 5:00 p.m. for carol singing and a potluck. The churches will collaborate again on December 14 as we put together a float for the Santa Claus parade. All who wish to help are invited to show up at the Tobermory United parking lot at 11:00 a.m. December 14 for float decorating.

All are also welcome to participate in conversations that surround the book Season’s Greetings: Christmas Letters from Those Who Were There, by Ruth L. Boling. The series starts with a study of “The Midwife’s Letter” on December 6 at 10:00 a.m. and continues for the following two Fridays. Participants can join in person or via Zoom.

December 13th, for the second year in a row, Tobermory United hosts “Christmas with Peninsula Musicians and Friends!” All are welcome to hear holiday and Christmas music from Dominik Franken and Rosin Dust (string musicians from Owen Sound!); Brian Taylor and Bluesky Day, The Tobermory United choir and more! This event is a fundraiser for the Golden Dawn Senior Citizens’ Home. The concert is at 7:00 p.m., and admission is by donation at the door.

December 20th at 7:00 p.m. the whole community is invited to the Longest Night service, a service for the weary or bereaved or those who need a calm and quiet moment in a hectic time of year. Christmas eve will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on December 24, a service for the whole family.

Rev. Sheryl Spencer is the minister at Tobermory United Church, 5 Brock St. For more information on these events or anything else, e-mail the church at tobermoryunitedchurch@eastlink.ca, or call 519-596-2394.