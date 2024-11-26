Cookie Walk, Festive Greenery Sale and Bookstore December 7, Online Auction December 6-12

Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Seasonal Fundraisers

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

Finally, the festive season has arrived. So many events are happening in our community. December 7th, in Lion’s Head, the Christmas Parade marches through town and various fundraisers are taking place. Don’t forget to stop into the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s (LHHA) Cookie Walk, Festive Greenery Sale and Bookstore at 55 Main Street, Christ Church, Lion’s Head. The doors open at 9:00 a.m.

What magical things will you find upon entering? Well, smiles, lots of smiles. Best part is that the SMILES are FREE. As for the goods on offer, well, they are very reasonably priced, and you know that all funds raised go directly to keeping our local hospital up to date.

Did you know that equipment is not covered by the Ministry of Health? Any equipment purchased relies upon fundraising dollars. The accessible shower that the hospital is waiting to install costs over $100,000 dollars. That’s a lot of fundraising dollars which come from our incredibly generous community.

The Cookie Walk, Festive Greenery and Bookshop are all located at the same location this year. One Stop Shopping. While cookie boxes are available, we encourage shoppers to bring their own containers. This helps reduce waste. Even if you don’t like cookies (who doesn’t like cookies?) come in to see what other treats we have available like fudge or baked buns. Looking for something to stuff into your doggie’s stocking? We have dog cookies, and the test subjects definitely approved.

The Festive Greenery includes wreaths and swags ranging in price from $10 to $40. The greenery is fresh and decorated for the season. Who doesn’t love the fresh smell of outdoor greens? Now that the days are shorter it is wonderful to invite those outdoor scents into our homes. All the wreaths and swags have been lovingly crafted by hand.

This year, decide to use your purchasing dollars to enhance local health care rather than a large, faceless corporation.

For those that purchased poinsettias from the auxiliary, don’t forget to pick them up on November 28 between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the arena.

The Used Bookstore, while now closed for the season, will make a special appearance on December 7th at its usual location, downstairs at Christ Church. Thank you to all those who visited the bookstore during the summer and shoulder season. This is your last chance, though, to stock up on great winter reads. There really is something for everyone: children’s books, youth books, DIY books, recipe books, mystery novels, action novels, romance, non-fiction and coffee table books. Once you’ve chosen your greenery and cookies be sure to venture downstairs to see what sparks your fancy.

As always, if you are still interested in baking cookies to donate, we are most appreciative. Please contact Nancy Strang at 519-793-4576 or nstrang77@gmail.com. Unfortunately, an incorrect phone number was given in previous articles. Please accept my sincere apologies for this error and especially to those who own the incorrect number.

The Online Christmas Auction is also taking place early December. It is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping. Due to the mail strike this year, shopping locally is even more important than ever. To check out what is on offer for the LHHA Auction check out www.LookLocally.ca/LHHA. The auction opens December 6 at 7:00 a.m. and closes December 12 at 10:00 p.m. Items will be available for pick up in Lion’s Head on December 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Again, there are items ranging in value so there is something for everyone of any budget upon which to bid. Check the site to see which item(s) pique your interest from home décor, Christmas, cooking, gift ideas and rumor has it there might be some wine.

As always, Seasons Greetings and thank you so much for your continued support.