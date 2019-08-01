Airing of the Quilts Aug 2-5 at BPDS

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie

After last year’s hiatus due to the reconstruction of the school in Lion’s Head, the Tea Time Quilters will again display their beautiful quilts along with other quilters from Grey Bruce. In all, there will be close to 100 quilts, both traditional and modern and as well as other quilted items on display.

For many years Airing of the Quilts has been a part of the Civic Holiday celebrations in Lion’s Head. Of late, we have joined the Bruce Peninsula Artist show and sale at the Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion’s Head. Whether on canvas or with fabric you will enjoy a delightful show of artwork. As well, the quilters will have their boutique featuring items for sale for yourself, as a gift or for your home.

We will be displaying our quilts on Friday, August 2 from 7pm to 9pm. On Saturday, August 3 and Sunday August 4 from 11am to 5pm and Monday August 5 from 11am to 5pm.

The Tea Time Quilters are a dedicated group, using their sewing and quilting skills to benefit our community.