Northern Bruce Peninsula Spark/Ember Guiding Unit Launches In Lion’s Head

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

On September 25, 2024, the 1st Northern Bruce Peninsula Spark/Ember Guiding Unit held their first meeting at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Currently there are 27 girls registered led by 11 Guiders and one unit assistant. The local girls are divided into two groups depending on their age – Sparks are for 5-6 year-olds, while 7-8 year-olds are called Embers.

The girls come from throughout the Northern Bruce Peninsula and will participate in crafts, songs, games, outdoor activities and community service projects.

The 1.5 hr meetings are held every Wednesday evening at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head and will run during the months of September to late May.

One of the Guiders, Charlotte Chinn, says “with over 100 years to evolve, the program focuses on educating young girls to encourage building friendships, using imagination, exploring nature, gaining new skills and finding ways to Lend a Hand in the community.”

Spark/Ember Guiding Unit are under the auspices of the Girl Guides of Canada. The Guiding Law of the Girls Guides challenges its members “to be honest and trustworthy, use their resources wisely, respect themselves and others, recognize and use their talents and abilities, protect their common environment, live with courage and strength, and to share in the sisterhood of Guiding.”

On their second meeting the Embers watched a video exploring what it means to be an Ember. The Sparks discussed some of the activities they might be interested in such as doing yoga, exploring nature, and taking action in the community. The Guiders will tailor activities to meet the girls’ interest and to help them build on their talents and skills. Photo: Embers watching a video on the Embers’ story.

The girls will be selling Girl Guides Mint Cookies until November; 70 cases are in circulation within the community.

Local Unit Receives Overwhelming Community Support